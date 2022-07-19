Raw’s loaded up the card for SummerSlam go home in MSG

WWE’s always viewed Madison Square Garden as their “home court”, so having big stars in the line-up for a Raw broadcast from the iconic Manhattan venue is no surprise. Make that show the brand’s final push to a Big 4 PPV Premium Live Event, like Mon., July 25’s episode is for SummerSlam?

A relatively rare appearance from reigning-if-not-often-defending Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns is probably the headliner, but we’ve actually known for a while this would be one of the Tribal Chief’s limited dates. Brock Lesnar is booked for this week and next week’s SmackDown episodes, but not next week’s Raw — so we probably won’t see the SummerSlam rivals interact at the Garden.

Logan Paul will be in NYC, hosting a WWE in-ring version of his ImPaulsive podcast that will continue his feud with The Miz ahead of their clash in Nashville on the 30th. Will Paul reveal a plan to counteract Miz’s muscle Tommaso Ciampa?

And speaking of reveals, WWE’s loaded Rey Mysterio’s 20th anniversary celebration with intrigue. Rey & his son will wrestle The Judgement Day’s Finn Bálor & Damian Priest next Monday. Both teams are threatening to do bad things to the other after Priest & Bálor’s faux recruitment of Dom led to another beatdown last night. This would also be where we either get the return of Edge, or at least the culmination of the mystery vignettes we’ve been getting since Money in the Bank letting us know he’ll be back for revenge at SummerSlam.

Sound like a good way to get ready for the Biggest Party of the Summer from the Big Apple?