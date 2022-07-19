WWE NXT results, live blog (July 19, 2022): Women’s Battle Royal

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8PM Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Check out our Tuesday morning preview post to get caught up on what’s been happening, and what we expect this week.

Advertised for tonight from the WWE Performance Center: Mandy Rose’s next challenger will be determined in a 20 woman battle royal, Briggs & Jensen defend their NXT UK Tag titles against Pretty Deadly, JD McDonagh tires to go through Cameron Grimes on his way to Bron Breakker, Solo Sikoa & Von Wagner confront each other, and more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JULY 19