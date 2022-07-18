Logan Paul vs. The Miz official for SummerSlam

When WWE announced Logan Paul would be making his return to Monday Night Raw this week, it seemed clear what the end result would be. The Miz had been promising they would team up again but after he turned on Paul at WrestleMania, a singles match was always in their future.

After a back-and-forth, one that didn’t feature much beyond The Miz claiming Paul didn’t want to challenge him because he’s a much better pro wrestler, which is funny because some might actually argue that, the social media star got his way by doing the one thing The Miz’s career has become all about.

Attacking the size of his balls.

Paul called them blueberries and The Miz, upset and needing to prove himself once more, accepted the challenge. So they’ll have a singles match at SummerSlam on Sat., July 30, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Here’s the updated card: