WWE books multiple matches for SummerSlam

Just before this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw went on the air, WWE went ahead and announced that Seth Rollins and Riddle, who have been butting heads in recent weeks, will do so again in a more official capacity in a couple weeks at SummerSlam:

Rollins promoted the match by calling himself the “king of summer.”

Then, once Raw actually went on the air on USA Network, Becky Lynch announced she would be challenging whomever emerged victorious in the Bianca Belair vs. Carmella Raw women’s championship match. Belair hit the scene to build on the story they told last year, when Lynch made a surprise return at SummerSlam and beat her in 26 seconds.

That seemed to telegraph the result of the title match that was about to happen. Sure enough, Belair beat Carmella clean with the Kiss of Death.

The updated SummerSlam match card: