Ric Flair’s last match: He’ll team with Andrade against Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett

Ric Flair, who absolutely refuses to leave the memories alone, will be wrestling what he calls his “Last Match” on Sun., July 31, 2022, at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. At 73-years-old and with all the health issues he’s faced through the years it may not be the most medically sound decision but this is the “Nature Boy” we’re talking about.

He just can’t stay away from the ring.

After various rumors and teases had potential opponents ranging from the Rock ’n’ Roll Express to Ricky Steamboat to Jay Lethal to Chris Jericho to someone from WWE Monday Night Raw, we now know who has been chosen for the prestigious honor of carrying Flair to the finish line.

TMZ reports Flair will team up with his son-in-law, Andrade, in a tag team match against Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, all of whom have plenty of history with/a great connection to Flair. Andrade, of course, is married to his daughter, Charlotte.

It’s worth noting Andrade is currently out of action with an ankle issue.

This also means Jarrett will be a special guest referee in a WWE tag team title match at SummerSlam on July 30 before wrestling Flair’s last match the very next evening.

Thoughts?