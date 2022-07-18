The ratings are in for July 15.

Both SmackDown & Rampage saw their numbers fluctuate last week. But as has been the general trend recently, those numbers still stack up well against other television content on Friday nights.

SmackDown had an audience of 2.08 million, which was down slightly (2%) from July 8. The .47 rating among 18-49 year olds was unchanged. That put WWE and FOX in a tie for the highest rated show on television, with new Univision telenovela La Herencia: Un Legado Del Amor.

AEW offered a slightly less ROH-focused edition of Rampage, and saw their viewership rise slightly (1.5%) to 435,000. The demo rating dipped 7% to .14, though. That was still good for 11th among cable originals on the night, one spot lower than where the show finished the Friday before.

Probably wise not to sweat these minor swings during the dog days of summer, but give us your over or under-reactions below.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily