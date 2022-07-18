John Cena and his wife get married

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh got married this past weekend. Again.

The couple first tied the knot in Florida back in October of 2020, but that was a small courthouse ceremony to make their union official, held while COVID lockdowns were still in effect for most of the world.

It seems to have been a more celebratory, if still private, affair this time around. On Fri., July 15, TMZ’s paparazzi snapped a picture of the couple entering the upscale Vancouver Club, with Shariatzadeh wearing a backless white gown and Cena in a snazzy blue suit. People reports the wedding took place that day in Vancouver’s Rosewood Hotel Georgia.

British Columbia’s largest city was chosen for a reason. The 33 year old Shariatzadeh hails from Vancouver, and she & the 45 year old Cena met there while he was filming Playing With Fire in 2019.

Congratulations (again) to the happy couple!