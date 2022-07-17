The next pay-per-view (PPV) on the WWE schedule is the SummerSlam show set to take place on Sat., July 30, 2022. For the second year in a row, the show will be held in a football stadium, as the promotion will take over Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

We’re just under two weeks out from showtime, with the card looking like this:

WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

There wasn’t ever really any storyline justification for doing this match. Lesnar just returned out of nowhere and they booked a gimmick match they are now claiming will represent the final meeting between these two. There’s zero reason to believe that, of course.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Morgan won the Money in the Bank contract and cashed it in later in the same night, defeating a vulnerable Rousey for to win the title. She has since gone on to vanquish Natalya, who had been chasing Rousey. That leaves just the two of them to settle things.

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

These two have been going back-and-forth for a while now, and they’ll finally just square up in a match here.

United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory

There’s not really any reason to do a rematch here, as the main focus on Theory has been his status as the Money in the Bank contract holder. Still, they’re doing it.

WWE Tag Team Championship with special guest referee Jeff Jarrett: The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits

After a controversial finish at Money in the Bank, one that saw The Usos retain despite Montez Ford having his shoulder up for the winning pinfall, it was decided to use a special guest referee. For some reason, Adam Pearce claimed Jeff Jarrett would be the perfect man for the job. I’m not sure why, but there you go.

GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura could be at play here, and they’ve been building to a Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch match for the Raw women’s championship.

It doesn’t feel like a stadium worthy show just yet, but we’ll see what kind of surprises are in store.