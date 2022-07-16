Goldberg addresses rumor he lobbied to beat The Fiend in Saudi Arabia

There’s been a lot of things said and written about Goldberg winning the Universal title over The Fiend at Super ShowDown in 2020.

Everyone supposed Bray Wyatt’s at-that-point undefeated character would carry the belt into WrestleMania 36 and a clash with Roman Reigns. The Hall of Famer was just flying into Saudi Arabia to give the show a big name, do the job, and cash a check... until Goldberg won the title and headed to ‘Mania and his own match with Reigns. That turned into a match with Braun Strowman, but that’s a whole ‘nother story.

It left people searching for an explanation. And one that hit the rumor mill was that Bill lobbied for the change himself because he thought it would hurt his superhero appeal to younger viewers if he lost to a monstrous character like The Fiend.

Goldberg got a chance to address that rumor recently, courtesy of our old friend Shakiel Mahjouri: “Let’s put it this way. I’ve never said anything that wasn’t true in the wrestling business. I’m a talent and I do what the boss tells me to do. I flew to Saudi Arabia knowing I was going to lose. Then somehow it changed and the finish was different. It surely wasn’t me because it’s an extremely selfish move to do. Number two: truly it wouldn’t be about the business. It would be about myself. Number three: who the hell am I as a part-time guy to come in and demand anything? Truly, I’m not. “Vince gave me opportunities that maybe I didn’t deserve in the past. I owe that man just about everything... “First and foremost, I’ve never said no to putting anybody over. Maybe back in WCW I didn’t agree with putting [Chris] Jericho over or something like that. If I can remember correctly because I didn’t think it was time for the character [Goldberg] to be involved in any comedy. But not in a million years in that Fiend situation in Saudi [Arabia] would I have done that. No way in hell. I’d love to see him [Bray Wyatt] face-to-face and make sure there is not one percent of his being that believes that I changed that match. “That’s the first time I’ve actually been able to defend myself in that situation.”

WWE clearly want to book a Goldberg vs. Reigns match. They had the pair start taking college football-related shots at each other a month before Super ShowDown. After Roman took himself out the Performance Center ‘Mania, they kept the feud alive and eventually got the match in Saudi earlier this year.

So I’ll believe Bill G here. I’m not the member of staff assigned to doubt him anyway.

