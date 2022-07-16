Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included New Day dressing up as the Viking Raiders, Lacey Evans refusing to wrestle, and Judgment Day trying to turn Dominik Mysterio against his father, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Alpha Academy

Brock Lesnar came to this week’s (July 11) Raw to kick another man’s ass, and those asses ended up belonging to Otis and Chad Gable. It’s time to do away with the notion that just because a performer shares the ring with a top star that they automatically benefit from it. Brock’s booking in 2022 has shown that Brock Lesnar ass kickings usually help only one man - Brock Lesnar.

Babyface Lesnar definitely should have kicked someone’s ass on this show, given his spot in the main event at SummerSlam. The former Raw tag champs were the unlucky ones chosen for the job.

Stock Down #2: Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H.

The story where Doudrop was convincing Nikki A.S.H. to drop her delusional superhero gimmick could have been interesting, but it has stalled out and they’ve settled into being a jobber tag team on Raw with little character development. Their job this week was to put over the team of Alexa Bliss and Asuka.

Stock Down #1: The Brawling Brutes

Nobody looks good in the ongoing storyline where Sheamus keeps dodging a fight with Drew McIntyre and instead volunteers his lackeys (Butch & Ridge Holland) to lose against Drew in quick matches. It would be one thing if McIntyre vs. Sheamus was a special fight that there was a lot of anticipation for, but we’ve seen them share the ring so many times now that the whole thing comes off like filler and wasting time because they can’t find anything better for Drew to do before Clash at the Castle.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Omos

The Usos and The Street Profits are wrestling for the WWE tag team titles at SummerSlam. The match is supposed to be a big deal given the Bloodline’s dominance as well as the inclusion of a special referee.

However, this week’s Raw was a reminder that WWE is still trying to make Omos a thing. He teamed up with the Usos and pinned Angelo Dawkins in a six man tag match where R-Truth could have easily taken the fall instead. It’s a good sign for Omos that WWE is still booking him to be the best wrestler in kayfabe in a match that includes the top tag teams in the promotion, but it was a head-scratcher for Dawkins’ booking.

Stock Up #2: Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler returned to Raw by inserting himself right into the main event and preventing Theory from cheating. Just like that, the former NXT champion has a spot in the upper card on Raw, at least in the short term.

Stock Up #1: Pat McAfee

McAfee returned to SmackDown last night (July 15) and cut a hell of a promo on Happy Corbin; Pat’s presence is the main reason why McAfee vs. Corbin is one of the more intriguing matches on the SummerSlam card.

WWE needed a new part-time wrestler to fill the void after Shane McMahon was sent home earlier this year on the road to WrestleMania. McAfee has filled those shoes exceptionally well, to the point where he probably has a guaranteed spot on any major stadium show that he is available for during his new contract with WWE.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?