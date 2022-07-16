WWE will debut their latest fake sibling act on next Friday’s SmackDown

Given the way y’all continue to play along with the Elias/Ezekiel nonsense on Raw, it was probably only a matter of time until this happened. Along with their beachwear collection, Maximum Male Models will introduce Max Dupri’s sister Maxxine on the July 22 edition of SmackDown.

.@MaxDupri and #MaximumMaleModels will unveil their 2022 Beachwear Collection NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown!



Oh and we will be joined my Max Dupri's sister, Maxxine! pic.twitter.com/dZTCtpk3wG — WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2022

Thankfully, it’s 2022 and even WWE has to know they can’t dress Max up in drag and send him out to the ring (right? right? please tell me I’m right). So we should be getting the debut of a new performer, and a new way for MMM to get involved in other storylines on Friday nights.

Make your guesses on who Maxxine will be — someone we’ve seen in NXT? A recent signee hot-shotted to the main roster? Wrestling Twitter seems to think it’ll be Gunther’s significant other Jinny, who’s long worked her “fashionista” gimmick on the indies and in NXT UK. Would certainly make sense. Too much sense?

Next week’s SmackDown will also feature a Brock Lesnar appearance, a face-to-face between SmackDown Women’s champion Liv Morgan & her SummerSlam challenger Ronda Rousey, and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser.