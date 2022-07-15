Jeff Jarrett named special referee for WWE tag team title match at SummerSlam

Unlike the tease of doing as much for the tag team title match at Money in the Bank, WWE actually decided to follow through on booking the stipulation for the rematch at SummerSlam, scheduled for Sat., July 30, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. In this case, we’re getting a special guest referee to ensure fairness in The Usos vs. The Street Profits match.

It was deemed necessary when The Usos retained their titles after an incredible match weeks ago on a controversial pinfall. Montez Ford’s shoulder was up, but the official counted him down anyway.

As announced by Adam Pearce on Friday Night SmackDown this week, Jeff Jarrett will be tasked with ensuring there won’t be a repeat.

Why Jarrett?

They didn’t actually offer any real explanation but the obvious conclusion to make is that the show is being held in Nashville, so why not? Maybe they should focus more on hiring better full time referees?!?

See you in Nashville.