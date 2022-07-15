The Rock talks his daughter’s WWE debut, teases his own return

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has a movie coming out in a couple weeks — he’s the voice of Superman’s dog Krypto in the animated action comedy DC League of Super-Pets — and that means interviews where Hollywood types ask him wrestling questions!

Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith caught up with Rocky on the red carpet, and started by getting his thoughts on his daughter Simone recently debuting on the NXT house show circuit as Ava Raine:

“She’s made history [as WWE’s first fourth generation Superstar], very very proud of her. She is fiercely independent, it’s very important for her to make her own way, blaze her own trail, blaze her own path. She doesn’t come to me looking for a lot, which I respect that, and I’m here watching and supporting.”

Smith also used a recent chat she has with Rock super-fan Montez Ford to get an update on a potential return to the ring from the Great One. Tez allegedly said he “wants to see DJ back in the ring,” so Smith asked “could it ever happen?” His answer:

“Of course. Of course, yeah. Always open to that. For sure.”

The framing was super-vague, so it’s probably best not to read too much into things. But Johnson surely has to book his schedule pretty far in advance, and WWE did already put WrestleMania 39 tickets on sale. So if you want to take this as a positive sign the long-rumored Rock/Roman Reigns showdown could happen in SoFi Stadium next April, we won’t judge.