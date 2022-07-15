WWE SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (July 15, 2022) with a live show emanating from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view (PPV) scheduled for later this month in Nashville, Tennessee.
Advertised for tonight: SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan goes one-on-one with Natalya in a Championship Contender’s Match, Madcap Moss has a singles match with Theory and has threatened to stuff the Money in the Bank briefcase down his throat, Lacey Evans is now a heel, and more!
Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Going forward, there will be no ban on GIFs or images in the live blog threads. Feel free to post as you wish.)
Loading comments...