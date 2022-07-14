It sounds like WWE Raw is actually staying PG for now

Earlier today we brought you word from Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian on WWE Raw changing its television rating from PG to TV-14 starting with next week’s (July 18) episode. The PG era of Raw was said to be over.

It turns out that information was incorrect, or at least premature.

In new tweets tonight, Zarian claims the following:

“This is a wild situation. There’s a lot happening behind the scenes” “WWE Raw won’t be going to TV-14 on July 18th but still in consideration for a later date.” “A lot more to this story. There’s some hesitation regarding if this is the right move.” “There was a memo within USA Network that went out this morning regarding WWE Raw changing to TV-14 on July 18th. Apparently that was sent out prematurely and the day was not finalized.”

It sounds like there are a lot of moving parts behind the scenes in WWE on this developing story. We’ll bring you more as we have it, Cagesiders.