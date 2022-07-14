You should expect big surprises at SummerSlam

WWE’s SummerSlam 2022 is coming up on Saturday, July 30, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The current card looks pretty interesting and WWE typically goes all out for these major stadium level events. Just take a look at last year’s event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch both made surprise returns to WWE.

WWE is teasing more surprises this year by releasing the following Top 10 video ranking the most shocking moments in SummerSlam history. Let’s see what they came up with:

10. Jon Stewart helps Seth Rollins (2015)

9. Ultimate Warrior ends Honky Tonk Man’s reign (1988)

8. Shane McMahon falls (2000)

7. Becky Lynch returns (2021)

6. Paul Bearer betrays The Undertaker (1996)

5. Roman Reigns returns to wreck everyone (2020)

4. Becky Lynch betrays Charlotte Flair (2018)

3. Randy Orton cashes in on Daniel Bryan (2013)

2. Brock Lesnar returns (2021)

1. Nikki Bella betrays Brie (2014)

Looking at the list, it’s clear that shocking returns, Money in the Bank cash-ins, and unexpected heel turns are all on the menu at the biggest party of the summer.

Is Theory going to be the new WWE Universal champion when SummerSlam 2022 goes off the air? Will Bayley or Charlotte Flair show up to ruin Ronda Rousey’s night? Is Shane McMahon appearing out of nowhere to fall off of a very tall structure? Will we see irrefutable evidence of the The Miz’s ball size?

What surprises do you think are possible at this year’s SummerSlam, Cagesiders? Let us know in the comments below.