Big E is ‘at peace’ with the possibility that he’ll never wrestle again

Big E suffered a broken neck earlier this year and his potential return to the ring is a long way off.

While discussing his health with TMZ Sports, the former WWE champion said he won’t know more about a timetable for his potential return to in-ring action until next March:

“The issue is right now is my C1 [vertebrae] is not ossifying, which means it’s not turning into bone. But I can live my life pretty normally. But it’s not in position where I should be ramming my head against other things...so wrestling doesn’t make sense right now. It seems like it’s one of those wait-and-see things...I really can’t say. I don’t know whether I’ll be back in March and 100% or if they’ll look at it and say, hey, maybe you should be doing something else with your life. So for me right now, March of next year is very far off so I don’t want to spend a lot of time worrying or stressing about that.”

If Big E eventually learns that he’ll never be able to wrestle again, he thinks he’ll be at peace with that outcome:

“I think I’ll be at peace with whatever happens. Whether I can wrestle again, I’ll be at peace with that. If I can’t wrestle again, so be it. My limbs work...it very easily could have been very different for me, and there’s a lot of life to live regardless.”

Not stressing out about it until next year seems like a pretty good way to handle things, and we’ll continue wishing the best for Big E in the meantime.