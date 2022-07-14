In a normal year, tickets for WrestleMania typically go on sale in November, with the actual event taking place in March or April of the following year. That’s what happened in the last several instances of full capacity WrestleMania events.

Things are different this time, however. WWE has announced an on-sale date of August 12, 2022 (at 1 pm ET) for next year’s WrestleMania 39 event at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The biggest pro wrestling show of the year will continue being a two night event, and those nights are Apr. 1 and Apr. 2, 2023.

#WrestleMania is going Hollywood! Tickets for the biggest show of the year at @SoFiStadium will be available Friday, August 12!

https://t.co/eQtUSCNcvK pic.twitter.com/5tqpfBhEs0 — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) July 14, 2022

The graphic above for WrestleMania 39 includes WWE superstars Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, and Ronda Rousey. Those are six of the strongest pushed wrestlers in WWE, so there’s nothing unusual about that. There are rumors that WWE desperately wants to book Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for the Hollywood event, if possible.

Do you plan to buy tickets for WrestleMania when they go on sale next month and get an early start on mapping out the optimal route for urinating at The Showcase of Immortals?

