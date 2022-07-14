Goldberg pats himself on the back over Bret Hart’s injury drama

Bret Hart never hesitates to let everyone know how much he hates Goldberg. Bret’s disdain for Goldberg stems back to a December 1999 incident where he was injured by a Goldberg kick to his head, leading to the end of Hart’s in-ring career in pro wrestling.

Goldberg happens to be the next subject of A&E’s ongoing Biography: WWE Legends series that began airing last weekend. The drama over Goldberg’s role in Bret’s career-ending injury is covered by the documentary. While promoting the show during an interview on The Michael Kay Show, Goldberg was asked if he’s hurt by Hart’s frequent accusations about his unprofessional conduct in the ring.

Here is Goldberg’s response:

“Yes, as Goldberg the character and as Goldberg the human. There’s no question about it. When an accident happens and you tell your side of the story and nobody believes it, especially the person who is negatively affected by it, yeah it sucks. And I will take it to my grave, because I am sure that he will never forgive me. But, hey man what else can I say? I said I was sorry and that it was unintentional, and it was the furthest thing from my mind, I don’t know, a million times? And of those a million times, he’s come back with, ‘Yes, it was intentional. And he’s a punk. And he didn’t know what he was doing and he ruined my career.’ You know, it sucks. But you can lead a horse to water, and you can shove their face in the damn water, but you can’t make ‘em suck it up the esophagus. So if you can tell that I’m pretty pissed off about the fact that he still harbors it, yeah, it sucks.”

This situation reminds me of CM Punk talking about his dealings with inexperienced Ryback in WWE in 2013. Punk framed the situation best when he told Ryback, “You either tell me right now you’re dumb as fuck and you suck or you did it on purpose.” In Goldberg’s case, I think it’s much more likely that he sucked rather than he did it in purpose. Therefore, I understand Goldberg’s frustration when people claim he intentionally tried to injure Bret Hart.

Goldberg could have stopped there with the strange horse drinking analogy, but he decided to finish off this answer by patting himself on the back over his response to Bret’s criticisms.

“I truly believe that it just shows what a human being I am, in that I can forgive people for even accusing me of something that’s not true.”

What a human being, indeed.