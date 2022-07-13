The ratings and viewership data are in for the July 12 edition of NXT. How would the show do coming out a Great American Bash that underperformed a bit relative to previous special episodes?

According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT’s audience fell just a bit — less than 2% — to 592Kfrom last week to 570,000 — the lowest number of viewers it had in June. The 18-49 year old demographic rating however was up nearly 17%. the last time that number was as high as last night’s .14 was back on the first Tuesday in June. Interesting also that the 18-34 demo made up a lot of that. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics points out the .12 among that age group was the highest NXT’s done since Jan. 4 of this year.

It was a strong night for news (more than half of the top ten on cable were shows focused on the latest Congressional Hearings in the Jan. 6 insurrection), but there was no juggernaut competitor. NXT finished 21st among cable originals.

Will a Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade program be a hot ticket among younger audiences for 2.0? Or was this just an impossible to pinpoint uptick that fell within NXT’s usual range?

Let us know what you think. Here’s our usual look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since the 2.0 rebranding last September.

