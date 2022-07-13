It does sound like Logan Paul hopes to be a babyface in WWE

On a recent edition of his ImPaulsive podcast, Logan Paul talked about his decision to sign a contract with WWE.

While doing so he doesn’t rule out the possibility of playing a bad guy, like we’d heard:

“WWE is a good opportunity for me to leverage one of the biggest brands in the world for my own should I show up, should I work hard, go do the performances, impress the fans, and just become that WWE character that is either notorious or loved. I don’t know if I’m going to be a heel or a babyface...”

But when asked which he preferred? Someone off camera shouted “heel”, but Paul’s friend and co-host Mike Majlak said, “No. I don’t think so. Logan loves being loved.”

Paul says he doesn’t see himself as a heel “anymore”, but does seem to worry the WWE Universe doesn’t “fuck with him.” Then he gets on to plugging his SummerSlam program and planned appearance on Raw next Monday (July 18).

In the continuation of their feud from WrestleMania 38, Paul will be cast as the good guy. Will fans play along? He seems to hope so, but doesn’t sound unrealistic about the possibility the won’t.

Stay tuned.