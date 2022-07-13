There’s only possible answer for NXT’s Wordle tease

For the second week in a row, WWE displayed a QR code during NXT 2.0. Last Tuesday’s went to a page that read 8:10:11.

The July 12 version took interested viewers to a failed Wordle puzzle...

If that’s a real puzzle and not just a graphic someone in WWE made to get in on the Wordle craze a couple months after it peaked (which, as our Claire Elizabeth points out, isn’t too bad for WWE)... the only possible answer is HAVOC.

Signing Impact’s Jessica Havok seems unlikely? Big Halloween Havoc plans this year? Too much time on our hands?

Let us know what you think, and here’s all the highlights from last night’s NXT:

