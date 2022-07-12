Cora Jade turns on Roxanne Perez, costs her NXT women’s championship

This week’s episode of NXT 2.0, built around Roxanne Perez challenging Mandy Rose for the NXT women’s championship in the main event, opened with Perez laid out in the parking lot. There was an uproar over the culprit, with accusations flying all about. Was it Toxic Attraction? Perhaps it was her own tag team partner, Cora Jade? What about Nikkita Lyons, who stood to gain from it and campaigned to take her place if she couldn’t go?

After a short tease that Jade would take her partner’s place, Perez put an end to all the jockeying for position by choosing to challenge for the title as planned despite her injuries.

Her midsection was taped up, and was, in turn, the focal point of Rose’s attack. Despite this, Perez seemed to be in prime position to win the title, as she had hit Pop Rocks on the outside of the ring after taking out both Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne. She only needed to get Mandy back in the ring for the three count.

As she was trying to climb back in herself to finish things off, Jade took off the championship around her waist and used it to stab Perez in the back.

Rose followed up with a running knee to score the pinfall to retain the title.

“I brought you here and this is what you do? You’re selfish,” Jade screamed at Perez just before launching a post-match attack.

The women’s tag team champions are in shambles, while Rose’s reign continues.

