As expected, the July 11 Raw rebounded from low holiday numbers the week before.

While they didn’t get anywhere near the lofty heights John Cena’s return gave them two weeks ago, the 1.735 million viewers the show averaged across its three hours was 11% above the Fourth of July episode. The .44 rating among 18-49 year olds was 19% better than the previous Monday.

Those averages again made Raw the highest rated cable original on the night. It was tied for second on all of television, trailing only ABC’s The Bachelorette (one of the only new offerings on the Big 4 networks) with a .72 demo number.

The show’s big draw, Brock Lesnar, showed up early for what was actually its lowest rated hour. Raw followed the usual summer pattern of peaking in the 9pm ET hour, and held a lot of those viewers — especially in the demo.

Here’s the hourly breakdown for total viewers and 18-49:

Hour One: 1.72 million / .43

Hour Two: 1.80 million / .46

Hour Three: 1.68 million / .44

Logan Paul will be on next Monday’s episode. Maybe he’s a bigger draw than The Beast?

For complete results and this week’s Raw live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily