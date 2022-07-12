The ‘Best WWE Moment’ ESPY voting is down to the final four

It started with 16 options in eight “matches”.

Now, the fan voting for the 2022 ESPY Award for “Best WWE Moment” is down to four.

Unlike the initial bracket round, this is a Fatal 4way style affair pitting two Hall of Famers against two likely future Hall of Famers.

• The Undertaker inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame • Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania • “Stone Cold” Steve Austin stuns Vince McMahon, Austin Theory and Pat McAfee at WrestleMania • Big E cashes in Money In The Bank briefcase and wins WWE Championship

These four don’t actually match up with the bracket WWE released at the start of the process, so I’m assuming the top vote getters advanced to this final four. Because if you tell me the ESPN’s award for outstanding sports entertainment is rigged, I won’t be able to trust anything in this world.

Interesting that a year after Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair took home the prize, no women are represented in this year’s final. This year’s ESPY will be handed out on July 20. The ceremony airs on ABC at 8pm ET.

I voted for the man E, but my guess is he faces an uphill battle against Austin, Taker, and the Code-man.

Place your vote here, and feel free to share your pick in the comments below.