Mick Foley announces he’s signed a new WWE Legends contract

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley isn’t shy about criticizing the company where he reached the pinnacle of his fame in the wrestling business. But while he makes appearances here and there on independent shows, he also hasn’t worked extensively with any other promotion since his TNA run more than a decade ago.

Looks like that will continue, as Mick revealed yesterday (July 11) that he’s inked a new Legends deal with WWE. He explained that’s why his merchandise is leaving Pro Wrestling Tees.

“Hello everyone, it’s The Hardcore Legend Mick Foley and I just want to explain why my merchandise will not be available through Pro Wrestling Tees after July 31. “There is no heat or friction — I still have a great relationship with Pro Wrestling Tees. It just comes down to signing a new Legends agreement with WWE that does give them the exclusive on t-shirts. In the meantime, the Socko Sale’s still taking place in November, the ‘Four Cheeses of Foley’ pizza’s still available through Powerbomb Pizza. Please feel free to order as many shirts as you like through July 31. I love seeing them at appearances. I’m really grateful for the relationship that I’ve had and continue to have with Pro Wrestling Tees and I appreciate all of you who understand and I understand that some of you won’t understand — and that’s okay too. “In the meantime, hope all as well and have a nice day.”

Mick hasn’t been on WWE television since 2019 when he was taken out by The Fiend. He was Steve Austin’s guest on Broken Skull Sessions last year. His Foley is Pod podcast streams on Conrad Thompson’s Ad Free Shows network, and he’s scheduled to do a live version later this month at Starrcast V in Nashville.

Glad Mrs. Foley’s baby boy is staying in the WWE family?