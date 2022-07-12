The latest mystery vignette on Raw pretty much gives away who it’s for

When the first mystery vignette aired during the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, a whole lot of folks were all over the fact that while it had the creepy vibe of a Bray Wyatt video, the clues held within didn’t align with that. There were signs that were clear representations of wrestlers like Christian, Eddie Guerrero, The Dudley Boyz, and The Hardy Boyz.

Now, we get another, updated video with even more:

You saw them. Mick Foley’s burning flannel shirt, John Cena’s U Can’t C Me hat with “Hustle, Loyalty, Respect” on the side, Randy Orton’s RKO t-shirt. Add them all up and the rumors and reports would seem to be accurate.

This is indeed leading to the return of Edge.

It would appear they’re going the Sting route with his character, at least based on these vignettes, and I, for one, am here for it.

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: