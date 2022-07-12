WWE NXT results, live blog (July 12, 2022): Women’s title cash-in

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8PM Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Check out our Tuesday morning preview post to get caught up on what’s been happening, and what we expect this week.

Advertised for tonight from the WWE Performance Center: A week after taking the Women’s Tag titles from Toxic Attraction with her partner Cora Jade at the Great American Bash, Roxanne Perez will use her Breakout Tournament contract to challenge Mandy Rose for the Women’s championship! Plus, Apollo Crews makes his 2.0 debut against Giovanni Vinci, Solo Sikoa goes up against Von Wagner, and more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JULY 12