Dolph Ziggler returns to WWE TV, may have turned babyface

Huh.

The main event of this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in San Antonio featured Theory teaming up with Seth Rollins to take on Riddle & Bobby Lashley, a match-up that makes sense considering the two singles on each side are feuding with the other two. Fairly standard booking in WWE.

What made things interesting is that Dolph Ziggler made his return to WWE television during said match, walking out looking dapper in a suit with a clean shave. He sat ringside for the duration of the contest, with commentary openly wondering why he was there.

It would become clear by the end.

Theory was about to cheat his way to victory when Ziggler pushed his feet off the ropes, giving Riddle the chance to turn it around and score the win for his team. After, the Zigman rushed the ring and laid Theory out with a superkick.

Considering how he acted and who he was going after, the presumption is this was a babyface turn.

But are you interested?

