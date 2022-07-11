Brock Lesnar just F-5’d Otis through a table

Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE on Monday Night Raw in San Antonio this week. The segment featured Lesnar talking a lot about hogs and how he slaughters them, Paul Heyman showing up to talk a lot about how he’ll train Roman Reigns to put his hand up Lesnar’s rear end to tear his heart out, and even Theory making an appearance to talk a lot about picking the bones of whoever emerges victorious between the two big fellas in their match at SummerSlam.

It was a lot of talking, basically.

It didn’t get good until Chad Gable and Otis showed up, there to attack Lesnar on behalf of Theory. This was intriguing if only because it meant we got to see Brock throwing Otis around. I don’t care who you are, it’s fun watching a man as big as Otis get put through a table with relative ease by a beast like Lesnar.

Look at this!

Holy shit!

