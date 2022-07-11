Raw airs tonight (July 11) with a live show from AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. This is the second Raw episode during the four week build towards SummerSlam, coming up on July 30.

Brock Lesnar is going to kick another man’s ass tonight

Brock Lesnar is appearing on Raw tonight for the first time since before he lost at WrestleMania 38. WWE’s web site says Brock will address his upcoming Last Man Standing match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns later this month at SummerSlam.

If Lesnar was a heel, I’d believe that all he’s coming to do on Raw is stand in the ring and look menacing while Paul Heyman cuts a promo for him. But this is babyface Brock Lesnar we’re talking about; he pretty much has to kick another man’s ass tonight. And it won’t be Roman’s ass, because the Tribal Chief doesn’t work Monday nights.

An obnoxious heel will probably interrupt Lesnar’s speech tonight and pay the price for it.

Could it be Theory? He currently holds the Money in the Bank contract and already threatened to cash in on Lesnar at SummerSlam if necessary. Theory was bold enough to interrupt Roman a few nights ago on SmackDown, and he could very well do the same to Brock tonight. If he does, though, Brock is going to kick his ass.

Could if be fellow Canadian alpha male Sami Zayn? The relationship between Sami and Brock goes way back to December 2021. Zayn is trying to prove himself to the Bloodline. Confronting his old pal Brock tonight on Raw might be next on Sami’s agenda, but that won’t end well for the Honorary Uce.

Could it be Paul Heyman? Reigns’ special counsel sometimes shows up on Monday nights to deliver a message on behalf of his Tribal Chief. Paul has yet to get his ass kicked by Brock ever since he betrayed the Beast Incarnate at Royal Rumble. He definitely has an F5 or three in his future.

Could it be babyface Bobby Lashley? Bob and Brock have unfinished business, and Bob is holding an open challenge tonight...

Before Brock Lesnar kicks another man’s ass tonight, I’m interested to see how (or if) he addresses his loss to Reigns at WrestleMania 38. Roman beat him relatively cleanly that night, if I recall correctly, so some folks believe Brock doesn’t even deserve a championship rematch at SummerSlam.

The rest of the title scene

As I mentioned above, United States Champion Bobby Lashley is defending his title tonight against anybody who wants a shot at it. I don’t know who the challenger will be, but that poor sap is probably tapping out to the Hurt Lock. If Lashley walks out as champion tonight, he’s set to defend the belt against Theory at SummerSlam.

Raw Women’s Championship Bianca Belair might have some unfinished business with Carmella, but Becky Lynch looms as the bigger threat to the title. Lynch defeated Asuka in a No Holds Barred match last week and thinks her slump is finally over. Belair needs an opponent for SummerSlam, and that’s the very same event where Lynch returned to WWE one year ago to beat Belair for the SmackDown women’s title. But you should also keep an eye out for Alexa Bliss, who last week indicated that she’s determined to win championship gold.

Jimmy and Jey Uso will defend the WWE tag team titles against the Street Profits at SummerSlam. WWE recently teased a breakup for Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, so this could be it for them if they come up short once again.

24/7 Champion Dana Brooke didn’t have to worry about any sneak attacks from R-Truth last week because he was too busy dressing up as Uncle Sam and having his ass handed to him by Gunther. She also didn’t have to worry about Akira Tozawa coming for her gold, because he was too busy being the best eater of hot dogs in WWE.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Theory might just be the busiest man in WWE today. Not only is he involved in both the WWE Universal title and United States title pictures, but he has a match tonight against Matt Riddle and another match later this week on SmackDown against Madcap Moss. After Riddle caught Seth Rollins in an RKO out of nowhere last week, don’t be surprised if Seth ambushes the Original Bro during his match tonight.

- The Mysterios pulled a fast one on The Judgment Day and won their tag team match by disqualification last week. I’m not so sure that luck will be on the side of Rey and Dominik tonight now that Raw isn’t taking place in their hometown of San Diego. Then again, Edge is probably returning to WWE before SummerSlam, and that doesn’t bode well for The Judgment Day.

- Logan Paul is coming for The Miz, so the A-Lister has seemingly signed up Ciampa to be his new lackey. It didn’t do much good for The Miz last week, as he lost a brief singles match against AJ Styles. Also, The Miz has very tiny balls.

- The feud between Kevin Owens and Ezekiel is on hold while KO is away from WWE. Hopefully we’ll learn more tonight about the timetable for Owens’ return to TV.

- What’s next for Omos after losing his feud with Bobby Lashley and failing to win the Money in the Bank contract?

- Is Otis okay after vomiting last week?

What will you be looking for on Raw tonight?