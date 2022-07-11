WWE Raw results, live blog (July 11, 2022): Brock Lesnar returns

WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (July 11, 2022) from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view (PPV) scheduled for later this month in Nashville, Tennessee.

Advertised for tonight: Brock Lesnar makes his return to the red brand for the first time since WrestleMania 38 to talk about his upcoming Last Man Standing match against Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal championship. Elsewhere, Bobby Lashley issues an open challenge for a United States title match after soliciting input from his fans on who they want to answer said challenge, Riddle takes on Theory in singles action, and a whole lot more.

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network. It will be below this line here.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JULY 11