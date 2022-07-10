Bayley is making clear how close she is to a WWE return

Bayley is almost back.

Sure, there have been rumors of her being spotted at the Performance Center and training and all that but we don’t even need those to know that. She’s been fairly public about the training she’s been doing to rehabilitate her knee, inching closer every day to being ready to be a professional wrestler again.

Just yesterday, she marked the one year anniversary of her injury with a montage showcasing that process:

It’s almost hard to believe it’s been that long. When the initial announcement was made, you can see that it came while WWE was still in the Thunderdome. Bayley, then, hasn’t performed live in front of fans in years.

We can’t know when exactly she’ll be back, though the card for SummerSlam is filling up quickly enough that it’s not unreasonable to think she’ll be coming in once WWE gets through with it. Then again, Becky Lynch made a surprise return at that show last year. Perhaps we’ll see something similar?

Either way, I think it’s safe to say the roof is going to blow off the place when Bayley does finally return.