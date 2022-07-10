WWE SummerSlam 2022 match card, rumors

The next pay-per-view (PPV) on the WWE schedule is the SummerSlam show set to take place on Sat., July 30, 2022. For the second year in a row, the show will be held in a football stadium, as the promotion will take over Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

We’re just under three weeks out from showtime, and the card is filling out:

WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

When Reigns defeated Riddle to retain his title on Friday Night SmackDown recently, he decided to bail, considering he’s already defeated everyone. That’s when another guy he’s already beaten showed up again. Oh yes indeedy, we are going back to this feud once more. This time they’re promoting it like it will be the final encounter. We’ll see about that.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Morgan won the Money in the Bank contract and cashed it in later in the same night, defeating a vulnerable Rousey for to win the title. This is the rematch.

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

After calling Corbin “bum ass” for pretty much the entirety of the time he’s worked in WWE, ol’ Happy got good and fed up with it and went after McAfee. A challenge was put out and accepted for this match.

United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory

Lashley won the title from Theory at Money in the Bank. They’re doing a rematch here, despite the fact that Theory has more or less made clear he’s cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on this very night. I guess we’ll see.

WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits

Although The Usos defeated The Profits in their title match at Money in the Bank, in what was arguably the best match of the evening, it wasn’t without controversy. Montez Ford’s shoulder was up on the deciding pinfall. Naturally, that opened the door for a rematch. Kayla Braxton mentioned something about rumors of a special guest referee, but the last time they mentioned a stipulation they just ignored it completely almost immediately after, so we’ll see if that comes to fruition or not.

It’s looking like GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura could be at play here, while Becky Lynch and Carmella are both hard charging after Bianca Belair and the Raw women’s championship.

Like the card so far?