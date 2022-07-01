Madcap Moss qualifies for men’s Money in the Bank ladder match

WWE came into this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown needing to find a seventh and final participant in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match scheduled for tomorrow night (Sat., July 2, 2022) at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The Miz, Ezekiel, Happy Corbin, and Madcap Moss all campaigned to be included, but were then thrown into a battle royal with the six wrestlers who had already qualified — Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Riddle, and Omos.

Corbin ended up winning the battle royal.

There was no word on what that meant for anything, at least not initially.

Then, hilariously enough, despite Corbin winning the battle royal with all the other already announced participants in the match, they booked a Fatal 4-Way for later in the evening. The Miz, Ezekiel, and Madcap Moss, who all got utterly annihilated by Omos in the battle royal, would have another chance.

Incredible!

The match, given the main event spot, featured Corbin setting himself up to win by taking out The Miz and hitting End of Days on Ezekiel but Madcap Moss rushing in at the last minute to throw him out and steal the victory.

The field is now set.

See you tomorrow night!