It’s time for WWE stars to climb for briefcases — it’s their annual Money in the Bank premium live event!

This year’s show comes our way Sat., July 2 from MGM Grand Garden Arena on the Vegas Strip,. The show will be available to watch on Peacock (in the U.S.), WWE Network (everywhere else), and traditional PPV (lots of places).

Seven men and seven women will battle on another, and gravity, to grab a potentially career-changing contract for a future title shot. Plus, four championships will be on the line, the build to SummerSlam will begin in earnest, and more!

In this stream, you’ll find everything you need to get ready for everything coming our way at Money in the Bank!

A free pre-show streams on all WWE’s online channels (and right here at cSs) at 7 pm ET. The PPV events then begin at 8 pm ET, and stream exclusively on Peacock in the United States, and on WWE Network for the rest of the world.