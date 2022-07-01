WWE SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (July 1, 2022) with a live show emanating from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, featuring the go home episode for tomorrow night’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view (PPV) event.

Advertised for tonight: All of the current Money in the Bank ladder match participants will go face to face. What exactly does that mean? Who knows! At the very least, you can expect to see appearances tonight from Raw superstars Omos, Seth “Franklin” Rollins, Matt Riddle, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Becky Lynch.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Going forward, there will be no ban on GIFs or images in the live blog threads. Feel free to post as you wish.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JULY 1