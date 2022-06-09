We already know that this week’s (June 10) episode of SmackDown includes Ricochet defending the Intercontinental championship against Gunther, as well as Max Dupri unveiling the first client of Maximum Male Models.

Just a short while ago, WWE added two more segments to the Friday night card; they are both qualifying bouts for the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder matches.

On the women’s side, Lacey Evans goes one-on-one with Xia Li. This is Lacey’s first match back in WWE since early 2021. It’s somehow only the third television match featuring Li since she made her main roster debut last December.

On the men’s side, Drew McIntyre goes one-on-one with Sheamus. Big D has recently inserted himself into Sheamus’ business as part of the ongoing feud between the New Day and the Brawling Brutes.

The winners of those matches will go on to compete in their respective Money in the Bank ladder matches at Money in the Bank 2022 in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 2.

Do you think either of these four wrestlers have a good shot to win the briefcase and become champion later this year?