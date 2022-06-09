Paul Heyman knows who will dethrone Roman Reigns

WWE asked fans to respond on Twitter to the following question: who can dethrone WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns?

Paul Heyman decided to chime in with the following answer:

The wise man is probably right. Roman Reigns has beaten just about everyone there is to beat in his nearly two year run on top of WWE as the current Universal champion. That includes wins over John Cena, Goldberg, Edge, Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, The Demon Finn Balor, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Sami Zayn, and multiple victories over the unstoppable Brock Lesnar.

There are still a few big stars left to challenge Roman, including Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre. But it seems inevitable that Roman will steamroll over those wrestlers too between now and WrestleMania 39.

However, there are three names that stand out when wondering who might finally defeat the Tribal Chief.

If Cody Rhodes can return from his torn pec in time to win the 2023 Royal Rumble match, and The Rock isn’t around to face Roman at WrestleMania 39, then a match between Cody and Roman at the showcase of immortals is an intriguing idea.

If not Cody, then NXT Champion Bron Breakker might just be the guy, even if that means waiting more than a year for his call up to the main roster.

The most likely case might just be that Vacant is the next WWE or Universal champion. Staying healthy and injury free is challenging for any wrestler over a multi-year span, and that’s when Vacant usually comes out of nowhere to claim the gold. Then again, Roman Reigns might actually go four months without defending the WWE Universal championship on TV or PPV this spring/summer, so even Vacant might not stand a shot.

There’s also the fact that Roman now holds two different titles, so there’s a scenario where he drops one title but still remains a champions for years to come.

Who do you think will finally dethrone Roman Reigns?