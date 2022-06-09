X-Pac isn’t here for Mayor Kane’s idiocy on gun violence

Gun violence is clearly a big problem in the United States of America, and this has been the case for a long time. A recent series of mass shootings, including the horrific tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has put this topic front and center once again.

Nothing significant ever happens to address gun reform in the USA, even when innocent little children have their heads blown off, because the American political system is largely broken; politicians are often rewarded for spewing bullshit and fighting the other side no matter what, even if that means denying reality and making problems worse.

Mayor Glenn Jacobs, who you might know better as former WWE wrestler Kane, is one such purveyor of harmful and misleading bullshit. And he was at it again this week, deciding that now is a good time to downplay the problem of gun violence in the country and instead attack the media.

X-Pac isn’t here for that nonsense, and he let Kane know about it:

Breaks my heart reading this shit from you. Wtf man?! https://t.co/Az5T4Y9EMy — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) June 8, 2022

Mick Foley echoed a similar sentiment:

Reading this cold, callous tweet from Glenn Jacobs literally hurt my heart. https://t.co/Uqx5VrcZqL — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) June 9, 2022

Lance Storm raises a good question in response to Kane’s idiocy:

So you’re saying all of these deaths, including the 19 kids in Uvalde are at an acceptable rate or tragedy, and nothing needs to be done? https://t.co/CfuarfrtW0 — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) June 8, 2022

Gun violence in the USA extends far beyond just mass shootings, of course, and so many Americans have had their lives affected by this lingering problem. Kane deserves every bit of negative feedback he gets for playing politics, disregarding human life, and pretending that things are fine in the face of an obvious crisis that is out of control and needs to be addressed.