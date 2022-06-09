Check out this hilarious botch of Seth Rollins’ name

Pro wrestling names can sometimes be hard to nail down. One day your name is WALTER, the next day it’s Gunther Stark, and after shit hits the fan it settles on its final form of Gunther. That’s just how it goes in Vince McMahon’s fantasy land, where one-named wrestlers like Riddle and Theory exist, and the due diligence of a Bing Google search is too much to ask for.

It’s not quite as hard to keep track of Seth Rollins’ ring name, considering he’s been using it for over a decade now. However, WWE decided to officially give him the middle name of “Freakin” late last year. So now he’s Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

That’s the full name that is listed for Rollins on WWE’s live event advertising in 2022. But his name was botched in the listing for the WWE Sunday Stunner house show at the Etess Arena in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Aug. 14. Check it out for yourself:

That’s right, Seth “Franklin” Rollins was advertised for this event. Maybe WWE will introduce Seth “Franklin” Rollins as the younger brother of Seth “Freakin” Rollins later this summer?

Readers with an eagle eye will notice that Asuka’s name was also botched on this listing. Ashule? Really?

Seth noticed the botch, and he’s having some fun with it on his Twitter:

Laugh along with us at these botches in the comments below, Cagesiders.