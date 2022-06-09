It’s only a matter of time until Shanky is better than Brock Lesnar

Skyscrapin’ Shanky has been in a dancing mood over the last couple weeks on SmackDown television. Jinder Mahal isn’t a fan of his lackey’s new behavior, but that hasn’t stopped Shanky from shaking his ass around.

Shanky’s new dance moves are so captivating, in fact, that WWE has released the following top 10 video ranking the best dancing big men of all time. Let’s see what they came up with:

10. Drew McIntyre

9. The Great Khali

8. Bubba Ray Dudley

7. Big Show

6. Lord Tensai

5. Kane

4. Shanky

3. Big E

2. Brock Lesnar

1. Rikishi

There wasn’t much doubt that Rikishi had to rank near the top of the list given how popular his dance act was with Too Cool during the Attitude Era. But Shanky already finds himself in fourth place, and he’s just getting started. It’s only a matter of time until Shanky dances his way passed the legendary Boombox Brock and right into the main event of WrestleMania.

Who are your favorite dancing big men in pro wrestling history, Cagesiders?