NXT 2.0 taped two episodes of television last night.

Here’s what went down, courtesy of spoilers from PW Insider. The matches are listed in the order they were taped.

It’s assumed the following matches/segments will air on the June 14 episode of NXT 2.0:

The Creed Brothers retained the NXT men’s tag team titles over Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

Fallon Henley beat Tiffany Stratton

Wes Lee defeated Xyon Quinn

The Dyad beat Javier Bernal & Dante Chen. Joe Gacy cut a promo afterwards.

There was an in-ring segment setting up an NXT North American championship match between Tony D’Angelo and Carmelo Hayes for the following week.

Bron Breakker defeated Duke Hudson.

Cameron Grimes challenged Breakker for the NXT men’s championship at The Great American Bash on July 5. Grimes discussed how Bron has benefited from nepotism.

Giovanni Vinci (fka Fabian Aichner) won against Guru Raaj

Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes beat Two Dimes & Stacks

Indi Hartwell, Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez were victorious against Toxic Attraction. The match appeared to end early due to an injury to Gigi Dolin. She made an appearance later in the taping and seemed okay.

It’s assumed the following matches/segments will air on the June 21 episode of NXT 2.0:

Grayson Waller defeated Solo Sikoa

Katana Chance & Kayden Carter beat Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon

Wes Lee was in the ring talking about his ups and downs from the last couple months. Trick Williams interrupted him and they got into it verbally.

Roderick Strong & Damon Kemp picked up the win over Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde. There was a miscue between the latter group and Two Stacks & Dimes that led to the finish.

Cameron Grimes beat Edris Enofe.

Von Wagner defeated Brooks Jensen. Afterwards, Robert Stone & Sofia Cromwell “joined Von Wagner near the entrance stage.”

Lash Legend lost against Alba Fyre by disqualification after using her bat.

There was a promo segment in the ring featuring Toxic Attraction, who were interrupted by Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade. Perez is open to the idea of cashing in her contract to go after the women’s tag titles with Jade. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter then interrupted Perez & Jade, leading to a brawl.

Carmelo Hayes retained the NXT North American championship against Tony D’Angelo. The finish came after Santos Escobar slipped brass knuckles to Hayes.

