Bayley gets everyone excited for her return to WWE

Bayley has been off WWE television for nearly one full year due to an ACL tear she suffered during training last July. Her return to the ring was rumored to happen around March of this year, but here we are in June and nothing has changed.

That being said, her return to WWE has to be imminent, right? Bayley is no stranger to teasing her return, and she did so again yesterday with the following tweet:

The SmackDown women’s roster desperately needs Bayley back, especially with Sasha Banks and Naomi indefinitely suspended by WWE. Ronda Rousey’s next challenger for the SmackDown women’s championship will be Natalya, but there’s still time for Bayley to return and make an immediate impact by winning the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match on July 2.

Do you think we’ll see Bayley back in WWE for Money in the Bank? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.