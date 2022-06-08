The ratings and viewership data are in for the June 7 edition of NXT, the fallout show after last Saturday’s In Your House special.

According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT had an audience of 657,000 with a .14 rating among 18-49 year olds. Both are significantly better than May 31 (23% and 17%), but not breaking new ground — both are similar to the show’s highs last month.

NXT lucked out and missed the NBA finals. There was nationally televised sports competition. The NHL Playoff game between the New York Rangers & Tampa Bay Lightning won the night with a .68 in the demo, and with 2.34 million viewers. But even with that, after coming in 37th last week, WWE’s developmental show climbed the charts to finish 22nd among cable originals.

Here’s our usual look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since the 2.0 rebranding last September.

