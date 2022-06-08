WWE writes Edge out with a broken face

In addition to making Edge a good guy again, The Judgement Day angle from the Mon., June 6 episode of Raw also looked like a way to give the part-time Hall of Famer an excuse to chill out with his wife & kids at home. After all, Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley didn’t just pick Finn Bálor over Edge, they kicked his ass.

That ass-kicking ended with a steel strut assisted Glasgow Smile from Bálor and a Con-Chair-To from Priest, which provides the storyline injury that will give the Rated R Superstar at least a few weeks off.

Which is a fancy way of saving he broke his face, specifically the bone beneath his eye, but not bad enough to move said eye around in said face.

Certainly sounds like enough to piss Edge off a lot. Wouldn’t want to be Damian or Finn when “Metalingus” hits at SummerSlam in Nashville next month...