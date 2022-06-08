Former NXT Tag champ debuts his new gimmick next week

For a few weeks now, NXT has been teasing the arrival of a new character named Giovanni Vinci. That this would be a repackaged Fabian Aichner was the worst kept secret on the wrestle web.

Aichner is a former NXT Tag champ who was left directionless when his Imperium stablemates Marcel Barthel (now Ludwig Kaiser) & Gunther were moved to SmackDown. He’ll be leaning into his Italian roots and playing sports entertainment’s latest arrogant rich guy, and we’ll get to see more of when Vinci moves from vignettes to the ring next Tuesday.

Giovanni Vinci arrives NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/MZHO47s4e6 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 8, 2022

We don’t know who Giovanni will be squashing facing, but several other matches were announced for the June 14 episode — including a battle for the championship Vinci once held as Aichner.

The Creed Brothers (c) vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade for the NXT Tag Team titles

Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) vs. Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade & Indi Hartwell

Xyon Quinn vs. Wes Lee

The Dyad in action

Ready for Wade Barrett to say “Veni, Vidi, Vinci” a lot?