Roxanne Perez wins NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

This week’s episode of NXT 2.0 featured the finals of the first ever NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament, an eight-woman tournament designed to crown the next, uh, breakout star of the division.

You know the deal.

The left side of the bracket appeared to be set for Nikkita Lyons to dominate, but she suffered an injury after defeating Arianna Grace in the first round. She was replaced by Tiffany Stratton, who defeated Fallon Henley in the semifinals.

On the other side, Roxanne Perez’s run included victories over Kiana James and the other expected favorite, Lash Legend.

In their match, Stratton had control for much of it, and appeared poised to win, but Perez battled through and managed to avoid a moonsault from the top rope before hitting her finish to score the three count and the win.

Cora Jade instantly hit the scene to celebrate with her friend, handing her the contract she earned for winning. They were interrupted by Toxic Attraction, with Mandy Rose cautioning Perez against cashing in that contract on her. A full on brawl broke out, with Indi Hartwell getting involved as well.

A six-way incoming?

Either way, Perez is your Breakout winner.

