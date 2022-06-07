Apollo Crews returns to NXT

NXT Champion Bron Breakker vanquished Joe Gacy, despite everything the big baddie did to try to take everything near and dear to him, at In Your House, and that meant it’s time to look ahead to a new challenge. He laid down said challenge and asked for anyone to answer it. The music that hit the loudspeakers after that request put a big smile on his face and led the crowd at this week’s episode of NXT 2.0 to start chanting “welcome back.”

It was Apollo Crews!

“This is the type of energy that I have missed,” he said, without the accent he had adopted on the main roster in the gimmick he was running with Commander Azeez. He told Breakker he’s back in NXT “for as long as I want to be.”

He said he’s back to make history, and he envisioned making history with Bron.

“Until that day, I’ll see you down the road, champ.”

They shook hands and both walked to the back, the crowd delighted that it played out the way it did.

