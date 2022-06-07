Alexa Bliss & Liv Morgan could be frontrunners to succeed Sasha Banks & Naomi

The Hell in a Cell fallout show reset a number of things, with the biggest example being what happened with The Judgement Day. Damien Priest & Rhea Ripley changed the group’s line-up and power dynamics by bringing Finn Bálor in and pushing Edge out. Early returns are promising with Ripley becoming the #1 contender for Raw Women’s champion Bianca Belair. But there are still a lot of questions about how that will play out going forward. Another answer it seemed we got on the June 6 Raw, however? Whatever’s next probably doesn’t involve Bálor’s tag partners from the night before — AJ Styles & Liv Morgan.

Unlike Styles (who may have been out due to getting busted open at the PLE), Morgan made it onto last night’s show. She also got to keep her rivalry with Rhea on our minds since they were both in the main event 4way. That figures to at least be paused while Ripley moves on to tangle with her old NXT rival Belair, but we may have gotten a peak at Liv’s future in the match. She worked with Alexa Bliss a lot, and WWE’s social media team made sure we knew about it.

We still don’t know what’s going on with the WWE Women’s Tag titles Sasha Banks & Naomi vacated when they walked away from the company a few weeks back. The announced tournament to crown their successors may or may not be happening, but whatever route they go... is there a better option than a Liv/Alexa team?

Bliss has been in need of something to do pretty much all year, and with both the Raw Women’s title and her former partner tied up in a program without her, Morgan finds herself directionless, too.

WWE has some other options for Tag champs (if they decide not to quietly phase out the belts altogether), but not necessarily better ones.

Thoughts?